Almost three years ago, police say a trio of suspects embarked on a multi-state shooting spree that began in Henderson, and continued in the town of Parker. The shootings left one dead and four injured, and those allegedly responsible are now scheduled to stand trial April 1.
Texas residents Christopher McDonnell, 31, Shawn McDonnell, 33, and Kayleigh Lewis, 28, were scheduled to stand trial this Monday in Nevada’s 8th District Court. That trial was continued this week under an order by District Judge Tierra Jones, after a request by one defense attorney in the case.
The inciting incidents took place on Thanksgiving 2020. According to initial police reports, the trio targeted as many as ten people in as many as five separate shooting incidents in the Henderson area.
One victim, identified as 22-year-old Las Vegas resident Kevin Mendiola, was killed in one of the exchanges after prosecutors say Christopher McDonnell told Shawn McDonnell to “shoot the black guy.”
The three suspects then reportedly traveled to the town of Parker in a vehicle allegedly matching descriptions given by witnesses in Henderson. According to police, the trio was responsible for five additional shooting incidents from their vehicle in the area of State Route 95. Although no victims were struck by the gunfire in the Parker area, former La Paz County Sheriff Bill Rosen said in 2020 that several victims were harmed by flying debris.
In Parker, those incidents gained the attention of local and state law enforcement. According to initial reports, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper ultimately located the suspects’ vehicle, traveling eastbound on State Route 72 toward Bouse.
State police pursued the vehicle, which rolled as its occupants allegedly attempted to flee from law enforcement. According to initial reports, a state trooper ordered the occupants to exit their vehicle. Defendant Shawn McDonnell allegedly drew a gun, and pointed it in the trooper’s direction.
The officer fired his service weapon, wounding McDonnell at the scene. The three were then taken into custody and booked into La Paz County Jail for extradition to Clark County.
According to prosecutors, multiple handguns were found within the vehicle at the time of the suspects’ arrest.
As of Wednesday, all three suspects remained in custody at Clark County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.