Almost three years ago, police say a trio of suspects embarked on a multi-state shooting spree that began in Henderson, and continued in the town of Parker. The shootings left one dead and four injured, and those allegedly responsible are now scheduled to stand trial April 1.

Texas residents Christopher McDonnell, 31, Shawn McDonnell, 33, and Kayleigh Lewis, 28, were scheduled to stand trial this Monday in Nevada’s 8th District Court. That trial was continued this week under an order by District Judge Tierra Jones, after a request by one defense attorney in the case.

