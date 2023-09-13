Something I always enjoy finding is a praying mantis. These fairly large (at times) insects are found throughout our region and include both native and non-native species. Many non-native mantis species were deliberately introduced by gardeners seeking pest control- and the praying mantis is good at that job. A voracious predator, the mantis waits on a perch for its prey (usually small insects) to come within range before it pounces and grabs them with strong forelegs. It helps that their look and coloration matches the vegetation they sit upon. They are known for eating their prey alive, making me glad I am much bigger than any mantis I’ll ever meet. Female mantises are also known for eating males during mating, though it may not be as common as thought and it may be more directly related to whether the female was well fed beforehand (perhaps this is an example of being hangry in the animal world)? Regardless, when you study a mantis, the mantis is likely studying you, too, making them a fascinating critter to encounter.