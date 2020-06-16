A trial date has been set for a Lake Havasu City man arrested amid accusations of sexual abuse against a minor.
Peter A. Stanley, 36, was charged in April with four counts of sexual conduct with a minor, in a series of incidents that allegedly took place over the course of eight years. The victim, now a teenager, has accused Stanley of acts of sexual abuse that took place on multiple occasions since she was 5 years old.
Mohave County prosecutors have described Stanley’s alleged actions as “especially heinous, cruel or depraved” in court documents, and cited emotional harm allegedly inflicted against the victim and her family as an aggravating factor in the accusation against him.
Stanley is now scheduled to be tried Sept. 28 in Mohave Superior Court, but prosecutors may seek to negotiate a plea agreement before that date arrives.
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office has requested a hearing next month to explain to Stanley and his legal counsel the terms of a possible plea agreement in the case – as well as the range of criminal penalties facing Stanley should he be convicted at his trial.
That hearing, legally referred to as a “Donald hearing,” is scheduled to take place July 10 in Mohave County Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.