Damon Harrison

Damon A. Harrison.

A December trial date has been set for a Lake Havasu City man accused in a standoff lasting almost three hours earlier this year with local law enforcement.

Damon A. Harrison, 53, is scheduled to stand trial Dec. 5 on charges including disorderly conduct with a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon. He is expected to appear at a final management conference in his case on Oct. 23.

