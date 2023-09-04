A December trial date has been set for a Lake Havasu City man accused in a standoff lasting almost three hours earlier this year with local law enforcement.
Damon A. Harrison, 53, is scheduled to stand trial Dec. 5 on charges including disorderly conduct with a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon. He is expected to appear at a final management conference in his case on Oct. 23.
The case began April 7, when witnesses reported social media posts by Harrison that appeared to indicate a desire to take his own life. Officers responded to Harrison’s home on the 2800 block of Janet Drive to speak with him. When police were unable to contact Harrison by telephone, officers attempted to locate Harrison at his residence.
According to initial reports from the Lake Havasu City Police Department, officers encountered Harrison in the backyard of his residence. Harrison, who was allegedly armed at that time, fired several rounds from his weapon in officers’ direction before barricading himself in his home.
A Lake Havasu City SWAT team responded to the location and attempted to negotiate Harrison’s surrender. According to police, Harrison remained barricaded inside his home for about 2.5 hours before allowing himself to be taken into custody. No officers were harmed during that incident.
Attorneys for Harrison requested a mental health evaluation for their client in May, which was ultimately administered by court-appointed psychologists Laurence Schiff and Mark Harvancik. At a July 13 hearing, Mohave Superior Judge Rick Lambert ruled that Harrison was mentally competent to stand trial, after reviewing evaluations given by both doctors.
As of Tuesday, Harrison remained free from custody on $10,000 bond.
