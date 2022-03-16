Lake Havasu City is abuzz this weekend.
With temperatures creeping ever closer towards the 90s this week, there are plenty of events happening over the weekend that’ll give the whole family a chance to get out and enjoy the spring weather.
Lake Havasu Stampede Rodeo (Friday and Saturday,
5 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5:30 p.m.)
Professional cowboys and cowgirls are coming from all over to take part in the Stampede Rodeo at SARA Park this weekend. Participants will compete in the following rodeo events: bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Mutton Busting will also be happening for the youngsters but registration is already full.
Tickets can be bought in advance online at havasustampede.com/sellers-info or at the gate with cash. Adults cost $15 and Children $5.
PickleFest 2022
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at 9 a.m.
The largest pickleball tournament in Lake Havasu City history is coming to Dick Samp Memorial Park. Over 120 pickleball players from as far as Michigan and Montana will compete in the three day tournament. Friday will see women’s doubles compete, Saturday will be mixed doubles and Sunday men’s doubles will duke it out.
Registration for the tournament is already full but spectators are more than welcome to come and watch.
Havasu Triathlon & Mountain Collegiate Triathlon Conference
Saturday 7:30 a.m.
Lake Havasu’s oldest triathlon event is back for another round this Saturday at the State Park. Athletes from over 30 states while come to compete in one of the following events: Olympic Triathlon (1500m swim, 40k bike, 10k run), Sprint Triathlon (500m swim, 20k bike, 5k run), Sprint Duathlon (2.5k run, 20k bike, 5k run), Olympic Aquabike (1500m swim, 40k bike), Sprint Aquabike (500m swim, 20k bike), Super Sprint (200m swim, 10k bike, 1mi. run) and KAYATRI (2 mi. SUP, Kayak or Canoe, 20k bike, 5k run).
Jet Jam PWC Racing Series
Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
World champions in personal watercraft racing and amateurs alike will be at Crazy Horse Campgrounds this weekend. Riders will compete in the standup, sport and runabout classes gunning for World Final qualifying times.
There is a $35 gate fee for racers but spectators are able to walk in free of charge.
Havasu Heat Outrigger Race
Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Professional teams for Arizona, New Mexico and Southern California will be at Rotary Beach this Saturday racing outrigger canoes and stand up paddle boards. Racers will launch from Rotary Beach and turn around at Pilot Rock. Along with being able to watch from Rotary Beach, spectators can also enjoy the race from London Bridge Beach.
Bass Fishing Events
Saturday 6 a.m.
Two fishing events are happening this Saturday both launching at the State Park. The Weekend Warrior Bass Series is a fishing tournament for beginning and average fisherman. Pre-Registration for the Weekend Warrior Bass Series will be at Anderson Toyota from 4-6pm on Friday evening before the event.
The other fishing contest is the American Bass Association Tournament, also at the State Park. Anglers new to ABA can fill out a membership form and pay $30 boat and kayak membership or $15 kayak membership the day of the tournament at registration.
