The Colorado River Indian Tribes’ Tribal Council has issued a statement that the Tribes’ “Stay-at-Home” order may have to be reinstated as a result of the number of new coronavirus cases in recent days. The statement came in an “Imminent Threat Notice” put out by the Council on Monday.
As of Sunday, there have been 350 cases involving Tribal members. On Sept. 20, there were 316 cases, and only one new case the week before that, and no new cases for the following two weeks. As of Oct. 12, the number of cases had increased to 322.
On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the La Paz County Health Department reported 17 new cases, bringing the county-wide total to 606. A total of 15 of the new cases were Tribal members.
“The coronavirus is not under control,” the Tribal Council said in their statement. “It is not going away.”
In September, the Tribal Council modified their Stay-at Home order, Resolution 54-20, with a “Safer at Home” resolution that lifts or reduces many of the earlier order’s restrictions. This new order will be in effect until Oct. 31.
The new order contains a clause that, if the number of new cases from Indian Health Services increases by 8 percent on any given day, the Tribal Chairman shall reinstate the provisions of the Stay-at-Home order. These actions will be ratified at the next Tribal Council meeting.
“Last week we reached 6 percent with the additional cases,” the Tribal Council’s statement said. “A lockdown to slow the fast-rising cases is not what anyone wants, but if the numbers don’t slow drastically, the reality is more restrictions.”
