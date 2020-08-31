In response to a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases among Tribal members, The Colorado River Indian Tribes’ Tribal Council has voted to ease some but not all of the restrictions from the “Stay of Home” order first put into place April 1. The new legislation, called a “Safer At Home” Resolution, the new measures are considered Phase Two of the effort to combat the coronavirus.
The new, eased restrictions begin Sept. 1 and will be in place until Sept. 30. In a press release, the Tribal Council said extending these restrictions will depend on the number of new coronavirus cases.
The number of new coronavirus cases among Tribal members has been gradually decreasing during the month of August. The CRIT community has seen only 15 new cases reported between Aug. 1 and 23. From Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, there were no new cases at all. Two new cases have been reported since then, including one on Aug. 26.
A total of 308 Tribal members have tested positive for coronavirus. There have been seven coronavirus-related deaths.
“The Tribal Council has determined an extension of the current restrictions is not required, but certain measures must remain in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the Tribal Council stated in a press release.
The Tribal Council is still urging the community to shelter in place if possible, especially those with underlying health conditions. The face mask rules for public settings are still in place. These include public areas on the reservation, and include businesses like Walmart, all the shops in the Moovalya Plaza (Safeway) Shopping Center, the Running Man Fuels locations, and some Tribal offices and enterprises within the Town of Parker.
A reservation-wide curfew will remain in effect for all individuals from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., with the exception of travel for essential work or medical care. This covers all areas and residents of the reservation, including non-Tribal members. Communities on the reservation include Big River, Calif. and Bluewater Lagoon.
However, some restrictions are now being eased. Among them are the following:
-Seasonal residents who reside in any of the Mobile Home, RV Parks, housing developments or have a homesite lease on the reservation can access their residences after September 8th. That applies just to members of the immediate household of the lessee.
-Indoor gatherings must be limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings are limited to 25.
-Bars, movies theaters, gyms, museums, stadium sport events, day camps (excluding child care) and concerts shall remain closed but indoor dining at restaurants may be permitted at no more than 50 percent capacity and a plan must be submitted for Tribal Council approval detailing health and safety standards.
-Churches must submit a health and safety plan before they can reopen as well.
-Schools can open for hybrid in person/virtual learning provided state benchmarks for moderate or minimal transmission are met for two weeks prior to beginning in person learning and a health and safety plan is submitted to the Tribal Council.
-Large venues, such as the Blue Water Resort and Casino shall remain closed unless they submit a plan for Tribal Council approval detailing a plan to maintain standards set by the Centers for Disease Control, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Tribes. They must also provide details of infection prevention measures such as the use of face masks, and engineering and administrative controls for social distancing and reduced occupancy requirements, among other steps.
“We are grateful COVID-19 numbers have eased,” Tribal Chairman Dennis Patch said. “That is why we are easing some restrictions. However it would be premature to say the danger has passed. That’s why some measures must remain in place. This is a common sense approach that keeps our community safe and our local economy strong under very trying circumstances.”
Pioneer reporter John Gutekunst contributed to this story.
