PARKER — The Colorado River Indian Tribes say the federal Bureau of Land Management is revising its policies to avoid disturbing cultural sites and to allow for the reburial of resources when sites have been disturbed.
CRIT said Chairwoman Amelia Flores and Vice Chair Dwight Lomayesva met with BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning on Tuesday to discuss appropriate treatment of cultural resources located on public lands within the ancestral territories of tribal members.
The issues have been a priority of the CRIT Tribal Council, which has recently worked with news media to bring attention to vulnerable sites, such as the Blythe Intaglios located throughout the Mojave Desert of eastern California.
The intaglios, also called geoglyphs, are massive pictographs created by ancient artists who scraped away the layer of black rock to create images of people and animals.
Archaeologists have long debated the geoglyphs’ origins and age. According to previous reporting by Tribune News Service, those near the Colorado River are thought to be perhaps 3,000 or 4,000 years old, while others may be closer to 12,000.
Many of the sites are protected, but advocates say others are vulnerable because of new solar projects and other developments on public lands.
CRIT officials say they received assurances from Manning that the BLM was revising its policies about how it deals with such cultural sites.
“Cultural resources are not renewable resources. They must not be disturbed because in most cases the damage cannot be undone,” Flores said in a news release. “After meeting with Director Stone-Manning, I am looking forward to some positive changes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.