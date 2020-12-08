PARKER —The Colorado River Indian Tribes are proposing federal legislation that would allow CRIT to lease a portion of its first priority Colorado River water rights in Arizona to outside interests within the state. The Tribe says the legislation would help drought relief efforts in Arizona while presenting economic opportunities for tribal members.
CRIT is currently in the process of collecting public input on their proposal through the Arizona Department of Water Resources prior to the bill being introduced in Congress. The first of two virtual public hearings on the proposal was held on Monday, with the second coming up Thursday. DDWR will continue collecting public comments on the topic through Jan. 8.
CRIT’s water allocation is 662,402 acre feet of first priority Colorado River water, which was quantified and decreed by the U.S. Supreme Court in Arizona v. California. According to the Tribe, it is the largest holder of first priority river water in Arizona.
CRIT’s water rights are considered a trust asset held by the United States for the benefit of CRIT. The Tribe cannot currently lease its water rights to outside interests due to a 1792 federal statute prohibiting the transfer of federal Indian trust assets without an Act of Congress. CRIT says that other tribes in Arizona are already allowed to lease water outside their reservations after legislation similar to CRIT’s proposal was passed.
What legislation would allow
The proposed federal legislation would allow CRIT to lease water, exchange water, and store water underground outside of the reservation. Although the CRIT Reservation includes land and water rights in both Arizona and California, the legislation would only apply to its Arizona water rights and the water could only be transferred within the state.
Unlike the recently approved transfer of water from a Cibola farm to Queen Creek, CRIT’s proposed legislation would not allow for the permanent sale of water rights. It stipulates the lease agreements could not exceed 100 years, but could be renewed. The recipient would be required to use the water within the Colorado River Lower Basin portion of Arizona, and in compliance with Arizona Law.
The legislation would also authorize the Secretary of the Department of the Interior to approve CRIT water agreements that comply with the legislation and additional agreements between CRIT, ADWR and the Department of the Interior.
CRIT’s additional agreement with ADWR and the Department of the Interior for CRIT would provide at least 60 day prior notice of a water agreement to Arizona and the United States, along with a memorandum describing on-reservation reduction in consumptive use and corresponding diversion reductions.
The ADWR Director would also review water agreements made by CRIT to ensure that it complies with the federal legislation, and that the recipient of the water will put it to beneficial use in Arizona rather than hold it for speculative purposes.
Havasu keeping tabs
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy said the city is keeping tabs on CRIT’s proposed legislation, but is waiting to see the final draft introduced to Congress before weighing in one way or the other.
“Lake Havasu City’s water is fourth priority water, and the CRIT water is first priority – so they are different,” Sheehy pointed out. “So we just want to see what the final draft legislation is before we make a final determination on what our thoughts and view are on that. But we are monitoring it closely as it makes its way through the process.”
Lake Havasu City recently joined Colorado River communities throughout Arizona in vocally opposing a recently approved permanent transfer of fourth priority water rights from a farm in La Paz County to Queen Creek, but there hasn’t been the same unanimous outcry from river communities against CRIT’s proposal as there was with the Queen Creek transfer. Sheehy said perhaps the biggest reason for that is CRIT is seeking the ability to lease some of its water allotment for a set period of time, but when the lease expires the water will revert back to CRIT.
“That is the pivotal difference – permanent transfers versus short term transfers,” Sheehy said. “So we are just monitoring the legislation very closely before we have an official opinion on the legislation.”
Combating drought
CRIT says its ability to lease water would be a major boost to addressing drought relief in Arizona, pointing out that its status as first-priority water makes the allotment unlikely to be cut during future water shortages.
Additionally, CRIT’s mainstream water is the same water quality as Central Arizona Project water, which delivers water to the Phoenix metro area. That means that no additional water treatments would be required for the leased water to be used.
CRIT’s priorities
The Tribe held a referendum on allowing tribal leaders to negotiate leasing water to outside interests back in January 2019 with 63.32% of voters supporting the initiative. The referendum promised that, if approved, the additional revenue generated by leases would be used to increase tribal member distribution payments, and provide for “vital programs and projects” according to an article in the Parker Pioneer at the time.
According to the Power Point presentation delivered during the public hearing on Monday, CRIT would use proceeds from water leases and exchanges to improve governmental services including health care, education, elder programs and law enforcement on the reservation.
The referendum also directed CRIT leaders to maintain 70,000 to 80,000 acres of agricultural production on the reservation, improve water efficiencies for the Bureau of Indian Affairs irrigation project to maximize water use, and to implement a rotational fallowing program to make up to 150,000 acre feet per year of reduced water consumption available for off-reservation use.
Although about two-thirds of tribal voters supported the referendum, the plan to lease water to outside interests initially received some pushback within CRIT.
In January 2018 Tribal members Tim Stevens-Welsh and Amber Van Fleet took out a recall petition against then-CRIT Chairman Dennis Patch over the effort to allow leasing of water to outside interests, claiming it was being done “behind the backs” of Tribal members according to an article at the time in the Parker Pioneer.
Patch was recalled in a close vote in April 2018 but was restored to the Chairmanship in the subsequent special election held on July 7, 2018. Patch was recently replaced as CRIT Chairman by Amelia Flores who defeated Patch in the election on Saturday with 434 votes, compared to 274 for Patch.
Next steps
CRIT and ADWR will hold the second of two scheduled public hearings on the topic on Thursday from noon until 2 p.m. on WebEx. The Arizona Department of Water Resources will also continue to accept written public comments by mail, email or fax through Jan. 8.
For more information about how to watch the public hearing, or submit public comments, visit new.azwater.gov/public-notice/CRIT.
Ultimately, the bill will need to be introduced in Congress and passed into law before CRIT would be able to start negotiating water leases.
