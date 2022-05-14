Editor’s note: This is the second of a multiple-part series by Jay Coombs, who moved to Lake Havasu City in 1965 at the age of 15. His father, Joe Coombs, was the president of Tri-County Engineering, which later became Trico.
Robert P. McCulloch and C.V. Wood Jr. selected Tri-County Engineering (later Trico) to design and develop Lake Havasu City for McCulloch Properties, Inc. (MPI). Trico’s responsibilities included preliminary studies, budgeting, surveying/mapping, the design of roadways, lots, storm drainage, and the development of water and sewer systems. Trico also provided construction management for grading, paving, water, and wastewater systems. It was Trico’s task to turn 14,000 acres of raw desert into fully developed lots, including utilities, and do so at a rapid pace commensurate with projected MPI sales.
(Content written in 1973-74 by Joe Coombs Jr., President, Trico Corp.)
In the spring of 1963, I received a call from Augie Damon of Holly, requesting that I meet with the McCulloch group to review the feasibility study we had submitted in December of 1962.
The MPI office in those days was the second floor of a small office building located on La Cienega Boulevard. This is where I first met C.V. Wood, Jr., Bob McCulloch, Jr., Bob Krechter, Charles Bunting and Jim Thompson, who constituted the administrative team. The meeting started about ten o’clock and for the next four hours we proceeded through the report page by page, paragraph by paragraph, and upon reaching the final page, I was promptly excused.
I drove back to Salton that night and had just entered the house when I got a call to please meet again with the McCulloch group at 9:30 the next morning. This meeting turned out to be a re-hash of many of the previous days review except in the final minutes C.V. Wood Jr. abruptly stated that MPI had the in-house ability to carry out almost all of the programs that we had outlined in the Report except perhaps the actual final mapping and staking of the project. He asked if we would be interested in performing this phase of the work, to which, of course, I favorably replied.
He (Wood) then explained MPI’s position was that the land would not be available for development unless they were the successful bidder in August. However, he would like a program and budget for what work could be accomplished in the next four or five months that would accelerate the opening of the project if they were the successful bidder and, what I later learned was his normal pace, have the program ready for his review at 9:30 the next morning. Jim Thompson and I worked late into the night and the next day presented a 14-point program with a total budget of less than $20,000 which, after one hour of review, was approved and we were on our way.
Carl Baker went to Site 6 and opened the Field Office of Tri-County Engineering at the extreme tip of the Site 6 peninsula, which consisted of one small house trailer for Carl and two 8 x 8 sheds, one used for storage and the other was the office itself and was air conditioned. Carl hired survey help from Las Vegas and Kingman. Most commuted, there was no housing.
Joe Coombs Jr. wrote-
While Carl Baker established survey control of the project, we, at Salton, were preparing preliminary estimates and master plans of the development under the personal direction of C.V. Wood, Jr. This work involved many many hours in Wood’s office at McCulloch Motors and several on-site trips. It was during these field trips that I learned Wood not only possessed imaginative planning talents but a remarkable ability to drive cross country and completely destroy a vehicle and come out unscathed. On each trip we would finalize some major aspect of the planning and leave behind a mangled mess of iron.
As the day of the (land) sale approached most of the preliminary work was well in hand and a definite program for development had been established.
Next: Trico and Lake Havasu City- The Sale…. and the District
