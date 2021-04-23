Mohave County prosecutors on Thursday filed formal charges against three Lake Havasu City residents in the alleged murder of 37-year-old Stacy Hakes.
Brian W. Robinson, 36, Ramon Canas, 44 and Adeline Rea, 31, are expected to stand trial on charges of premeditated murder for their alleged roles in Hakes’ death early Easter morning. Robinson and Canas have additionally been indicted on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon; and Canas has additionally been charged with providing a weapon used in a felony offense.
According to preliminary statements by Lake Havasu City Police officials, Hakes – himself a convicted felon – was acquainted with the three defendants. Police say there may have been an altercation between Hakes and Robinson on the morning of his death, and that Robinson obtained a firearm from Canas for the purpose of killing Hakes. Investigators say that Robinson obtained a ride from Rea to the scene of the crime – an address on the 400 block of Sunfield Drive, which has since been identified by police as Rea’s own residence. Hakes was sitting in his car at the location when Robinson allegedly approached the vehicle and shot the victim.
Canas and Rea were taken into custody April 12, when a Lake Havasu City SWAT team served warrants for their arrests at a home on the 2600 block of Hacienda Place. A warrant was also issued for Robinson’s arrest, and was believed to have fled to the Tucson area early this month. Police were unable to locate Robinson until April 15, when Robinson surrendered himself into custody at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Kingman.
Hakes was previously convicted on felony narcotics charges in 2014, and served a six-year sentence in the Arizona Department of Corrections. The last several years of his sentence were served at a state prison complex in Tucson, where he lived in the same housing unit as Robinson. The two men also operated in the same work release program, under the Hometown Hero Project.
Robinson and his alleged victim were both released from the state’s custody last year.
As of Friday afternoon, records indicating the defendants’ next court dates were not available from Mohave County Superior Court.
According to Arizona Supreme Court records, former Deputy Mohave County Attorney Gregory McPhillips – who has since left the attorney’s office to open his private practice in Mohave County – has been assigned to defend Rea in the case.
McPhillips acted as prosecutor in two recent high-profile homicide cases, including the trials of former Lake Havasu City resident Cheryl Molitor, and former Bullhead City resident Justin Rector.
Molitor, who was accused of fatally shooting her husband in June 2016, was ultimately acquitted by a jury of her peers. Rector, who was charged in the 2014 murder of a Bullhead City child, was sentenced to life in prison.
