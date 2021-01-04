In a year of loss, Kingman said goodbye to three of 13 beloved Italian cypress trees that have been guarding the old Mohave County Courthouse that looks down Fourth Street.
One tree was sick and two others were sickly and in violation of safety requirements in this demanding setting that prioritizes safety. The trees were removed by the county’s Department of Public Works on Dec. 4.
While the news is sad, downtown should remember it still has 10 beautiful cypresses to admire every day.
“A bunch of people reacted to the news and many were disappointed,” said John Mieding, facilities manager at public works. “We worked hard to keep them going, but trees don’t live forever.”
It is known that the 13 Italian cypress trees were planted sometime in the 1930s, although the photos of the time are not specific on when they were placed or by whom. The courthouse building was commissioned in 1914 to replace an older wooden courthouse that had been operating in Kingman since 1887. The building itself was built in 1915 in a Neo-Classic style along with the old jail, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
While Kingman doesn’t know much about their origins, those Italian cypresses have seen a lot. For example, according to the Census Bureau, the population of Mohave County was only 8,510 when those trees were planted and it’s estimated at over 212,000 now. When they were planted, Lake Havasu City, now the county’s most-populous city, didn’t even exist.
“The trees suffered over the years from drought and winds,” Mieding said.
One of them, located in the southeastern corner of the courthouse complex, was especially diseased and in near fatal decline.
The change is also related to the construction of the new courthouse.
Arborist David Stehly from Visual Landscaping, who has been caring for the cypresses for years, pointed out the winds will be even more intense with the new building arrangement.
“It should be noted, the three trees in decline were in a weakened state and posed an extreme safety hazard to nearby structures and people,” Stehly said in a press release the county published on Dec. 15.
“They were kind of in the way,” Mieding said. “They crowded that courthouse area and they were blocking the view for the security guys.”
Mieding believes that the courthouse now will be easier to find and more accessible.
“We were disappointed they had to be removed, but on a positive note it does open up the campus area and provides for better access for the public and staff,” said Mohave County Superior Courts Administrator Kip Anderson. “With final completion of the new courthouse only a couple of months away, we are very excited to be moving into this new building allowing us to provide improved services for the residents of Mohave County.”
Soon after the courts move into the new building, work to remodel the historic courthouse will begin, Anderson said. “We can continue to use it as well for many more years to come.”
Italian cypress can also be seen next to the Palo Christi Elementary School, Kingman Fire Department Station 1 and Manzanita Elementary School.
When it comes to symbolic meaning, Italian cypresses are mentioned several times in The Bible. They are considered a symbol of mourning and are planted on cemeteries in both Europe and the Muslim world.
