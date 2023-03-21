Separated parents who reportedly admitted to disposing of the body of their son in Kingman entered not guilty pleas during their Monday morning arraignments at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center. Amber-Leah Valentine and Jon Imes, Kingman, both 41, are charged with abandonment or concealment of a dead body.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said the parents reported on Feb. 25 that their 16-year-old son had run away. A death investigation began three days later when a body, wrapped in a blanket, was located behind a stone wall in a desert area in the vicinity of Anson Smith Rd. and Indian Canyon Rd, but the identity of the decedent was unknown at the time.

