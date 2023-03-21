Separated parents who reportedly admitted to disposing of the body of their son in Kingman entered not guilty pleas during their Monday morning arraignments at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center. Amber-Leah Valentine and Jon Imes, Kingman, both 41, are charged with abandonment or concealment of a dead body.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said the parents reported on Feb. 25 that their 16-year-old son had run away. A death investigation began three days later when a body, wrapped in a blanket, was located behind a stone wall in a desert area in the vicinity of Anson Smith Rd. and Indian Canyon Rd, but the identity of the decedent was unknown at the time.
The case took another turn on March 2 when Valentine called the MCSO and reported that she had freed her 14-year-old daughter, the dead boy’s sister, from two roommates who had held her captive at her residence in the 2300 block of Packard Ave. Valentine alleged her daughter had been abused by her roommates Richard Pounds, 31, and Shioban Gujda, 39.
MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the girl was placed in state care and provided medical treatment.
Pounds pleaded not guilty during his Monday morning arraignment. He is charged with aggravated assault and child abuse involving the girl.
Valentine is also charged with abuse of her daughter and she pleaded not guilty to that charge as well.
Arraignment is scheduled March 23, for Gujda who is also charged with abuse associated with the girl.
Mortensen said Imes and Valentine admitted to investigators that they had already disposed of their son’s body when they reported him a missing runaway.
The case remains under investigation with the cause of death still pending at the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office. Findings in that regard could be important in determining if additional charges will be pursued.
Pounds, Valentine and Imes are held in the Adult Detention Center. Bond is set at $1-million for Pounds and $25-thousand each for Valentine and Imes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.