Days after storms dropped heavy rain on many parts of Arizona, authorities are still dealing with water-related deaths. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say an 81-year-man died after reportedly falling out of his kayak in the Salt River in Mesa on Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a reported drowning and the man died at the scene. He has not been identified yet. Also on Saturday, Avondale police received a call about a body along the Gila River. Officers went to the scene and found the area to be in county jurisdiction. The sheriff’s office took over, but the body hasn't been located.