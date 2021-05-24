It may seem like Lake Havasu City has had a particularly windy spring and meteorologists agree there have been more days with high winds so far in 2021. But the average wind speeds in the region have actually been slightly below normal for the past couple months.
Lake Havasu City experienced some of those winds late last week followed by unseasonably cool temperatures over the weekend, but temperatures are back on the rise and the National Weather Service expects temps to hover a in the low triple digits with moderate winds for most of the next couple weeks.
Andy Gorelow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Las Vegas Office said Havasu was recently on the edges of a fairly strong low pressure system for this time of year that kicked up some high winds late last week, which peaking with 40 mph gusts on Thursday from about 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“When you get a cold low pressure system you are going to get pretty significant temperature swings. When that occurs you get a pretty significant pressure gradient that develops, which will help induce those winds to be fairly strong,” Gorelow said.
Gorelow said wind gusts on Friday reached a high of about 35 mph Friday afternoon, and tailed off on Saturday with the highest gusts recorded at about 25 miles per hour in the early afternoon. The low pressure system also resulted in cool temperatures with a high of 79 on Saturday and a high of 87 on Sunday in Havasu.
But winds were higher and temperatures colder to the north.
Las Vegas and central Nevada was at the heart of the low pressure system, which Gorelow said stuck around through about Sunday and had left the area entirely by Monday. He said Las Vegas saw winds up to 55 mph, while temperatures were consistently below 80 degrees with a high of 69 on Saturday and 79 Sunday.
Gorelow said the region has seen more low pressure weather systems than normal this year, which has caused some particularly windy days throughout the spring.
“We have had this train of low pressure systems coming in, and when you have these systems coming in it usually brings the wind with it,” Gorelow said. “Especially here in Vegas we have had more windy days than normal and that usually includes the rest of the area too – including Havasu.”
While there may have been a few more days with high winds through the spring, in Las Vegas this month has actually seen average wind speeds about half a mile per hour below the typical average for May; and April’s average was also a little bit below average. Gorelow said NWS doesn’t keep average wind speeds in Havasu specifically
“It seems like it has been a windy spring, but according to the numbers it has actually been a little bit below normal. They are just coming in strong and it’s windy for a day or two and then exiting. It may seem like a constant, but it is really not. It is more just short bursts of wind that we are getting for a day or two.”
But Gorelow said such low pressure systems tend to tail off as Havasu heads into the summer, and the NWS expects more typical seasonal temperatures at or a little above normal over the next couple weeks. The low pressure system from the weekend had left the region by Monday, replaced with a weak high pressure system that typically produces less wind and slightly higher temperatures.
Gorelow said Havasu is expected to hit triple digits today, with temperatures expected to slowly increase to a high of 104 on Friday.
He said another low pressure system is expected early next week, starting on Sunday, but it should be much smaller than the system that moved through last weekend.
“After that it don’t look like there is going to be another one for a while – at least that is what our models are showing,” Gorelow said. “This time of year they will probably start getting fewer and fewer as we go into the hotter months.”
Gorelow also said there are no immediate signs of rain or the summer monsoon season in Havasu’s immediate future – although it is still a little early for monsoons in Arizona.
