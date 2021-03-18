Polish your chrome and pop those hoods — the annual Troop Box Convoy Car & Bike Show is back for a third year.
The event was put on pause last year due to the pandemic, but the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 is bringing it back on March 27. The show helps support military families and the Auxiliary’s Troop Box Convoy program, which sends care packages to deployed military personnel.
The car show will be held in the London Bridge Plaza Parking Lot starting at 9 a.m. and is open to all cars and motorcycles. Spectators are free, but attendees are encouraged to bring Troop Box donations (such as toiletries, cards, clothing, drinks, snacks, batteries, tampons, dental floss, etc.). Those who bring donations will receive a free raffle ticket.
The event will also feature a shaded beverage garden and food.
For questions about the event or registration, call 928-230-9161. For questions about Troop Box donations, call 928-230-8988.
