A nationwide search to find outgoing Lake Havasu City Police Chief Dan Doyle’s replacement has determined that the best person for the job has been right here in Havasu all along.
The city announced that current Havasu Police Captain Troy Stirling will take over the police department as chief following Doyle’s planned retirement on Dec. 16. Stirling began his career in law enforcement as a Mohave County Deputy Sheriff in May 1994 where he worked for three years before moving to the Havasu PD in March 1997. Stirling worked as a patrol officer in Havasu for four years before being promoted to detective, sergeant, and lieutenant before obtaining the rank of Captain in August 2016.
“I’m completely honored and humbled,” Stirling told Today’s News-Herald on Thursday. “The support internally and from the community has been overwhelming and I am greatly appreciative of that. It is an honor that I take very seriously. We have such a great police force that is respected within our community. Chief Doyle has really set the standards for us and I want to continue on that path.”
Stirling also holds an associate degree in Administration of Justice from Mohave Community College, a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Herzing University, and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Columbia Southern University. He also has completed training with the FBI National Academy.
City Manager Jess Knudson said was Stirling selected as the best candidate out of a pool of more than 100 applicants from all over the country. Knudson said the city selected the top five applicants to go through a more thorough vetting process that included two panel interviews with the city’s executive team – including Knudson, Doyle, Fire Chief Peter Pilafas, other city department heads, three outside police chiefs from Scottsdale, Glendale and Flagstaff, and the head of the local police officers association. Each candidate was also required to give a presentation before a mock city council, and had a one-on-one interview with Knudson.
Knudson noted that Stirling was not given any preference for the job based on his status as an internal candidate for the job. He said the city always selects the best candidate for the job when seeking a new department head.
“Captain Stirling earned his job as Lake Havasu City’s next police chief,” Knudson said. “He is qualified, he is skilled, he is articulate, and I look forward to seeing what he can do as he leads the Lake Havasu City Police Department into the future.”
Stirling said he expects to be focused on some of the administrative responsibilities of the police chief when he initially assumes the position in mid-December.
“Right now we have a lot of movement occurring internally, so a priority will be to get promotional processes underway to start putting people in positions and getting us to a good place there,” Stirling said. “We are doing really well with recruitment, so I’m really happy with that. The next thing will be to sit down as a command staff and come up with our 5 to 10 year strategic plan. So that is really one of my primary goals – to sit down and establish that as a team, then we can start setting the goals for how we will get there.”
