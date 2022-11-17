Troy Stirling

Capt. Troy Stirling has been employed with the Lake Havasu City Police Department for 16 years.

 Courtesy

A nationwide search to find outgoing Lake Havasu City Police Chief Dan Doyle’s replacement has determined that the best person for the job has been right here in Havasu all along.

The city announced that current Havasu Police Captain Troy Stirling will take over the police department as chief following Doyle’s planned retirement on Dec. 16. Stirling began his career in law enforcement as a Mohave County Deputy Sheriff in May 1994 where he worked for three years before moving to the Havasu PD in March 1997. Stirling worked as a patrol officer in Havasu for four years before being promoted to detective, sergeant, and lieutenant before obtaining the rank of Captain in August 2016.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.