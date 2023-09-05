PARKER -- Police are still investigating the accident that occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at intersection of California Ave and Riverside Dr in Parker, but Jaskaran Singh was charged with one count of second-degree murder and seven accounts of aggravated assault.

Singh, driving a semi-truck, collided with three vehicles that were stopped at a red light heading Northbound. A vehicle in the Southbound Lane turning left onto Riverside Dr was also hit.

0
0
0
3
5

Tags

(1) comment

NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

A bypass needs to be put in so truck traffic doesn’t have to go through the heart of the town.

It could be put in near the chevy dealership and come out near the casino.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.