PARKER -- Police are still investigating the accident that occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at intersection of California Ave and Riverside Dr in Parker, but Jaskaran Singh was charged with one count of second-degree murder and seven accounts of aggravated assault.
Singh, driving a semi-truck, collided with three vehicles that were stopped at a red light heading Northbound. A vehicle in the Southbound Lane turning left onto Riverside Dr was also hit.
“From the video evidence we have, it appears that they had just gotten a green light and they had started to proceed forward when he struck them,” said Jonny Ferris, public information officer for the Parker Police Department.
All of the vehicles traveled through the intersection and into the parking lot of the Terrible Herbst gas station.
Singh and one of the other vehicles hit the building before being engulfed in flames and another vehicle bounced off a boulder, landing upside down on the roof of the car.
When public safety officials arrived, Singh had fled the scene. The police department searched for him, finally locating him outside Roberto’s sitting on a bench eating lunch.
“He was sitting at one of the benches,” Ferris said. “He had placed an order, or someone had bought him something and he was just sitting there.”
Singh was sent to a local hospital to be evaluated and is now being held in La Paz County Jail. Police believe that impairment was a factor in the accident and are awaiting the results of a blood test.
As a result of the accident, there was one fatality and several seriously injured victims. Police have identified the victims but are not releasing that information at this time.
“We would like to thank all the responding agencies that assisted us during this incident; Parker Fire, Town of Parker Public Works, American Medical Response, CRIT PD, CRIT Fire, La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, Buckskin Fire, AZ Department of Public Safety, AZ Department of Transportation, Terrible Herbst, and Parker Towing,” reads a press release from the Parker Police Department.
The investigation is still ongoing and those with information are urged to contact Sergeant Raymond Gomez.
A bypass needs to be put in so truck traffic doesn’t have to go through the heart of the town.
It could be put in near the chevy dealership and come out near the casino.
