A political campaign advisor with a famous name stopped in Lake Havasu City on Monday to bolster efforts by local Republicans prior to the general election.
John Pence visited Havasu for the first time this week, where he met with Havasu Republicans at Sam’s Shooters Emporium on Main Street. Pence is the deputy executive director for the Donald Trump reelection campaign as well as nephew to the Vice President. Havasu is just one of many destinations throughout Arizona that he’ll be visiting in the next few weeks to support Republican voters and organizers as the election approaches.
“(Mohave County) will be very important in Arizona this election,” Pence said Monday. “About 70% of voters in Arizona were Republicans in 2016, and there are even more Republicans in Mohave County now. Their votes will be critically important.”
According to Pence, GOP representatives in Mohave County have been hard at work in trying to secure support for Trump’s reelection. Thousands of phone calls have been made by Republican activists, and 7,500 new voters have registered in Mohave County thanks to their efforts, Pence said.
The deadline for registration to vote in the general election will be Monday, and Pence is seeking to gain more support, and more registered voters before then.
“We have 36 days between now and Nov. 3,” Pence told a room of about 30 guests Monday afternoon, including Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, City Councilwoman Donna McCoy and Arizona Sen. Sonny Borrelli. “The American people want a real president. They want a fighter and a builder – someone who can continue to build this country. Only one president will do. Trump needs four more years in office.”
Pence thanked GOP campaign workers for their work in contacting Mohave County residents by phone or in person, and encouraging their vote. According to Pence, their efforts could be vital in the country’s future prosperity.
“Donald Trump is fighting for your freedoms and constitutional rights,” Pence said. “Every day he’s putting America first. And he’s on track to not just win Arizona again, but to win for America. And that’s what’s at stake this election … this election is about whether America remains America.”
Despite Trump’s tumultuous first term in office, Pence says the best is yet to come.
“We’re seeing more and more people registering to vote for Trump,” Pence says. “Finally, they have a candidate who keeps his promises. Even in the midst of a global pandemic from China, he knows prayer makes a difference … with God’s help, the best is yet to come for America. More growth, and more pro-family policies. That’s what’s at stake.”
Even as he touted Trump and the efforts of the Mohave County GOP, however, Pence shared barbed criticism of neighboring California’s Democratic majority.
“California’s political agenda is based on government control,” Pence said. “Their policies destroy American prosperity and independence … they want free healthcare, free education … free stuff is the bait. The hook is control. They’re giving away their freedoms for government control over their lives.”
According to Pence, Trump’s supporters aren’t just backing a candidate, but an ideal.
”This isn’t a typical political election,” Pence said. “This is a movement that we are all a part of. ‘We the People’ sent him to Washington in 2016, and ‘We the People’ will send him back in 36 days. We can win this state again, and more states than four years ago, but it will take all of us.”
