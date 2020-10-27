When Air Force One touches down at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport today it will be the first visit to Mohave County by a sitting president — certainly in recent memory and possibly the first ever.
Mohave Museum of History and Arts Office Manager Vicky Markee said she hasn’t seen any mentions of a visit by a president in her work at the museum, and can’t recall such a visit taking place since she came to Mohave County in 1963. The Lake Havasu Museum of History also said it doesn’t have any records of a presidential visit.
Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter said it is certainly the first time a U.S. President has been in Bullhead since it was founded in 1984.
“It is just such a unique time to have the president in your community,” Cotter said. “I think it’s surprising to a lot of people that he would come to Bullhead City of all the places to be less than a week before the election. As much as someone might be inquisitive about the rationale or reasoning, we are just excited for the fact the sitting president is coming to our community less than a week before the election. He could be anywhere.”
Cotter said politics aside, a presidential visit is a big deal for the community.
“We haven’t ever hosted Air Force One before and having the sitting president come to your community really puts us on the map and creates a buzz about our community,“ Cotter said. “It’s something that in any other time - covid aside - I think so many people would be so excited and so energized. There is still a lot of excitement and a lot of energy and we think there is going to be a really expansive crowd here on Wednesday.”
Arizona’s fifth most populated county hasn’t exactly been a hot stop on the road to the White House in the past either, although there have been several instances of presidential candidates visiting Mohave County on the campaign trail.
The late John McCain, who was the Republican nominee in the 2008 Presidential Election, came to Mohave County many times in his capacity as an Arizona Senator. He also held at least one presidential campaign event in Mohave, according to Mohave County PIO Roger Galloway who said he interviewed McCain personally at the time.
Lake Havasu City also received a notable visit from Ronald Reagan on Feb. 21, 1978 after Reagan served as the Governor of California. Although Reagan was rumored to be exploring a run for president, he had not yet officially announced his candidacy when he flew to Havasu to attend a Republican fundraising event with about 350 people in attendance.
A number of sitting presidents, including Theodore Roosevelt, Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton have visited the Grand Canyon but most media reports place those visits at the south rim located in Coconino County. It is unclear if any of them made it to the west rim, which is in Mohave County.
(1) comment
You have to admit Typhoid Donny, the super-spreader of the trump virus that has, so far killed a quarter-of-a-million Americans coming here is the sign of a truly desperate loser.
