Boaters of all stripes will gather in Thompson Bay Saturday morning to show their patriotism and support for President Donald Trump.
One participant, Dave Johnson of Lake Havasu City, said he plans to dress up his boat in red, white and blue and gather in the bay at 11 a.m. with other like-minded boaters.
It’s not clear who is behind the parade’s organization, but Johnson suspects that one or several processions through Bridgewater Channel may take place.
“I’ve seen different flyers posted randomly on social media for the event,” he said, inferring that several people must have the same idea for kicking off Memorial Day weekend on Lake Havasu.
The Havasu event may be patterned after a May 3 boat parade in south Florida. On that date, hundreds of Trump supporters in decorated boats sailed along the Intracoastal Waterway that traveled past Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home. Organizers of the boat rally urged boaters to fly their favorite Trump flags for the event.
Johnson suggested that Trump supporters don’t need a boat to participate on Saturday.
“Bring your chairs and flags and come to the channel to watch the parade,” he said.
