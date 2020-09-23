With the general election just 40 days away, the Trump Victory campaign is hoping to make one last push in Mohave County, which it sees as a major key to keeping the battleground state of Arizona red.
Representatives from Trump Victory, which is funded by the Republican National Committee, were in Mohave County on Tuesday passing out Trump-themed swag and signs while meeting with volunteers throughout the area. The tour started the day in Kingman before traveling to Bullhead City and wrapping up the day in Lake Havasu City.
“We have been all across the state, and it is nice when we have days like this to check in on people, see if they have any outstanding questions, and hear what voters have been talking about as we hurl ourselves towards November,” Press Secretary Emma Hall said
Arizona has been identified as a battleground state in the upcoming presidential election, and Trump Victory State Director Drew Sexton said Republicans have made winning the state a priority. He pointed out that President Donald Trump has already been to the state five times during this election cycle, Vice President Mike Pence has also visited the state multiple times and the president’s children, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, have both visited Arizona in the last couple weeks.
“Arizona is incredibly important,” Sexton said. “Vice President (Mike) Pence said last week that the road to victory goes through Arizona and we have always believed that. It is a critically important state.”
Although Mohave County isn’t the most populated county in Arizona, but Sexton said it is vitally important to Republicans. He pointed out that in 2016 a lot of focus was put on Trump winning Maricopa County by 2.5% over Hillary Clinton which turned out to be about 45,000 votes. Meanwhile Trump won Mohave County with 76 percent of the vote, putting him 50% ahead of Clinton and netting him about 42,000 extra votes.
“So even though Maricopa is about six or seven times the population of Mohave County, Mohave almost gave him the same margin,” Sexton said. “So we know that this is an area that is completely committed to the president. We think that now that he has a track record of conservative accomplishments and wins for the state, we think we are going to do even better in Mohave County.”
According to the Mohave County Recorder’s Office, there were 50,275 Republicans registered in the county for the 2016 presidential election, and as of July 4 there are currently 64,073 Republicans in the county. Sexton said about 7,500 of those Republicans have registered since the start of 2019.
“That is a huge number, and we are seeing that in some other rural counties like Yavapai and Yuma,” Sexton said. “I think everything Mohave County has done is just so incredibly impressive, and we are excited to see them just blow it out of the water.”
Sexton said Trump Victory has spent most of the last 18 months reaching out to potential supporters and organizing MAGA Meetups to help build up their volunteer base and are starting to make their final push as the election approaches. Their main focus has been in helping drive voter turnout.
“We are making sure we are knocking on doors of Republicans who voted in 2016 but maybe didn’t vote in 2018 and making sure that they are good to go,” Sexton said. “Knocking on the doors of independents who have maybe sat out the last couple elections and talking to them about the different things that the president has done. We know that every time a staffer and volunteer has a conversation with somebody at their door, the likelihood of them turning out to vote goes up by 6%.”
Sexton said the organization tries to focus on topics of interests to the local citizens, so conversations in Mohave County may be different than the ones in Maricopa.
“I think Mohave is a very conservative, very patriotic, and is a very proud community of our freedoms and our liberties,” Sexton said. “So we highlight everything that the president has done to protect those things – certainly the second amendment has been a big focus for us.”
