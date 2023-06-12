WASHINGTON – A bill that would create a Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies in the United States was passed out of committee Wednesday and is now headed to the full Senate for consideration.

The action by the Senate Indian Affairs Committee came just two weeks after officials announced that the remains of five children who died at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School – a former tribal boarding school in Pennsylvania – will be exhumed and returned to the families who have waited more than a century for their return.

