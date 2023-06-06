Tube Float ready to roll on the river

PARKER STRIP — The Parker Strip is about to get totally tubular. One of the biggest events of the summer in the Parker area, the Parker Tube Float, will be held this Saturday. Parker Regional Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Director Melissa Newton said last year’s Tube Float attracted 3,720 registered participants.
Registration the day of the event is $40 per person. An additional fee of $30 is required if you will be using a motorized vessel to assist your floating group. This year’s Tube Float will follow a familiar pattern from the last few years. Floaters will arrive, park and register and check in at La Paz County Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. There’s a $10 parking fee at the park, cash only.
