Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested a Tucson man this week on felony charges of DUI and possession of narcotics, during a traffic stop in the area of South Acoma Boulevard and Spezzano Way.

Officers stopped 40-year-old Chase D. Giles at the intersection on possible suspicion of DUI. Giles exited his vehicle and spoke with officers at the scene, where police say Giles appeared to be visibly intoxicated.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.