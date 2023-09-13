Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested a Tucson man this week on felony charges of DUI and possession of narcotics, during a traffic stop in the area of South Acoma Boulevard and Spezzano Way.
Officers stopped 40-year-old Chase D. Giles at the intersection on possible suspicion of DUI. Giles exited his vehicle and spoke with officers at the scene, where police say Giles appeared to be visibly intoxicated.
When Giles exited his vehicle, officers allegedly observed a plastic bag containing a white powder substance. According to police, the substance (weighing 3.4 grams) was ultimately identified as cocaine.
Giles reportedly agreed to perform field sobriety testing at the roadside, but was unable to complete those tests to officers’ satisfaction. Officers arrested Giles at the scene on charges of DUI, and transported him to Lake Havasu City Jail for booking. Giles provided a sample of his blood for toxicology testing. The results of that test remained pending as of this week.
During a search of Giles’ vehicle, police say that officers found a second bag containing 0.5 grams of cocaine. Giles was ultimately charged with felony counts including possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated DUI.
Giles was previously arrested on DUI charges in the city of Tucson this February. Court records show that Giles pleaded guilty to the offense in July, and was ordered to begin alcohol treatment courses by Nov. 3.
As of Wednesday, Giles did not appear to be in custody.
