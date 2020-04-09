Good Friday will be observed in Lake Havasu City when a group of local religious leaders conduct a three-hour service from noon to 3 p.m. today on local radio station KNLB 91.1 FM.
Dale Ray, pastor at Lakeview Community Church, said that he and pastors from Community Presbyterian Church, Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Inspire, Abundant Grace, Living Word and City on a Hill will help conduct the service. The reverends are members of London Bridge Cristian Churches.
The pastors in the organization meet as a group most every month to discuss community issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.