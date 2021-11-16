Donations have been a little more scarce this year at food banks, but the Lake Havasu City community is showing up to make sure that as many families as possible have a holiday dinner on their plate this Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Like many other food banks across the nation the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank and the St. Vincent De Paul Food Distribution Center had been seeing fewer donated turkeys than normal this year thanks to inflation and the current state of the supply chain.
According to Mike Lunderborg, a volunteer with the HCHF food bank, the foundation only had been given 12 turkeys before a local company dropped off 230 turkeys to the food bank last Friday. Lunderborg said that before that donation, the HCHF Food Bank supplemented its supply by buying 130 turkey’s from Smiths.
Sarah Viles, the general manager at St. Vincent, says that so far the food bank has about 200 turkeys but she is still looking for more because as she says “this all starts over again for Christmas.”
Both Viles and Lunderborg said that they have heard from donors that along with turkeys being more expensive this year stores have been putting a limit on how many can be purchased.
“When we go and look for them (turkey) it has been a little scarce here and there,” Viles said. “They are pretty pricey this year, so that I think that is hindering some people from donating so many. Then the stores put a stipulation on some of the turkeys.”
Viles estimates that St. Vincent’s food bank will need to collect around 400 more turkeys to accommodate all the families looking for a Christmas dinner. According to Viles the food bank on average serves 350 families a month but during the holidays more and more families come in every week.
“At least seven to 10 new families a week,” Viles said about the increase in traffic.
Other than turkeys Viles says the bank will eagerly accept all other donations of perishable, non-perishable and canned goods.
“We always need the regular food because people have got to eat the other 364 days a year,” Viles said. “…but we definitely need all the things you’d have for your thanksgiving meal and all the things you’d want for your Christmas meal.”
Local schools like Havasupai and Starline elementary have also been holding food drives to support both the HCHF and St. Vincent food banks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.