Despite the windy conditions, tons of people made their way to Bunker Bar in Havasu Heights for day one of the Turkey Testicle Festival on Friday.
It’s the first festival of its kind that the popular off-road site has hosted and it’s inspired by a similar event in the Chicago area, where festival organizer Kristal Jacob is from.
“A place called Parkside Pub, they’ve been doing a Turkey Testicle Festival for 37 years and this is the first year they had to postpone it,” Jacob said. “When my husband and I and my son opened the bar, we knew this is what we wanted to do. That’s where it came from.”
Friday’s high winds drew concerns about the turnout on day one, but Jacob was pleased that a packed crowd made it to the desert bar. Face masks were given out at the gate for attendees who didn’t have one and were required to enter. Masks did not need to be worn when a person was eating or drinking.
Lake Havasu restaurant Niko’s Grill & Pub was the main food vendor with a truck serving items from their menu along with a separate tent where the deep fried testicles were sold. The testicles were served with a mango jalapeno sauce, which Jacob highly recommends eating them with. Jacob added that Niko’s owner Nick Litras spent three weeks perfecting the recipe for the fried testicles.
“I would say it tastes a little bit like a mushy chicken nugget,” Jacob said. “It needs a lot of sauce.”
The festival’s first day featured music played by a band named Top Shelf along with food and beverage vendors available for attendees and games for families to enjoy. Corn hole and Jenga were some of the family-friendly games at the festival. Music on Saturday will be provided by Electric Avenue and Dry Heat will perform on Sunday.
Friday festivities featured a turkey testicle eating contest with each contestant consuming boiled testicles while blindfolded and not being allowed to use their hands. The cash prize for the contest was $200.
The festival also had a 50/50 raffle with half of the proceeds going to the Desert Hills Fire Department. Another contest that was popular among attendees was festival goers placing a bet on a square where they thought a chicken would drop feces on. If the chicken’s droppings landed on a person’s betted square, they would win $200. If droppings land on two betted squares, then the winners would split the money.
The chicken, which is a hen, was a popular site for attendees throughout the day. Jimmy Wilson, the owner of the hen, is a frequent visitor of the bar and owns about 45 chickens at his farm in Havasu Heights.
“I’m friends with owners so they asked me if I wanted to bring a chicken out,” Wilson said. “They wanted do the game and asked if I could provide the chicken.”
The testicle eating contest, raffle and chicken square game will proceed throughout the weekend.
The festival will continue Saturday and Sunday at Bunker Bar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each day.
