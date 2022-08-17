Mohave County Search and Rescue officials are warning area residents to remain cautious on the county’s roadways, after more than a week of flooding and a growing number of swift water rescues.

One county resident has already died early this month due to flood waters, which reportedly swept his vehicle from a roadway east of Kingman and into a nearby wash. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 64-year-old Kingman resident Steven J. Tucker, was found deceased at the scene. And with heavy downpour throughout Mohave County this month, county officials say other county residents have found themselves stranded and in need of rescue.

