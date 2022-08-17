Mohave County Search and Rescue officials are warning area residents to remain cautious on the county’s roadways, after more than a week of flooding and a growing number of swift water rescues.
One county resident has already died early this month due to flood waters, which reportedly swept his vehicle from a roadway east of Kingman and into a nearby wash. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 64-year-old Kingman resident Steven J. Tucker, was found deceased at the scene. And with heavy downpour throughout Mohave County this month, county officials say other county residents have found themselves stranded and in need of rescue.
“People underestimate the force and power of water,” Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said this week. “Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream, and many of these drownings are preventable. Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under the water. A mere six inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars. And just two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.”
The most recent reported rescue took place early Monday morning, when the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call for help from a 58-year-old driver who had become stranded on Oatman Road, with water rushing around his vehicle. According to Mohave County Search and Rescue, warnings had been posted on the road to caution drivers against driving across the flooded roadway, and the road had been barricaded for drivers’ safety. And according to Search and Rescue officials, the driver in Monday’s incident was the third motorist in the past week to ignore both the signs and barricade before venturing forward.
Mohave County Search and Rescue described the incidents Monday on the agency’s Facebook page.
“As they were driving down the road, all of these safety warnings were in place,” Search and Rescue officials posted. “A reflective flashing sign that says: ‘Road may be flooded’, a reflective sign that states, ‘Turn around, don’t drown’, a physical barrier in the roadway that says, ‘Road Closed’, and a reflective sign that states, ‘Do not enter when flooded’. All of these signs indicate that there is danger ahead. Your Search and Rescue and local first responders are perplexed, and cannot understand how these signs could be misinterpreted.”
And motorists who ignore those warning signs will do so at their peril, according to county officials - both in the mortal, as well as the financial sense.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, every rescue is different, with different costs associated. And under Arizona statute, the cost of a rescue from flooded areas can be applied to the rescued party. These include the costs of providing police, firefighting, rescue and emergency medical services at the scene of an incident; as well as the salaries of emergency workers who respond to said incident.
Those fines are determined by Mohave County courts, if a citation is applied to the rescued party.
According to the National Weather Service, more deaths occur due to flooding throughout the United States than any other thunderstorm-related hazard. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.
