Many Lake Havasu City residents may see clear, low-cost television service for the first time under Mohave County’s Television Improvement District, as plans are underway to expand that service in Havasu. But without expanded funding to match, the district may have to proceed cautiously this year.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to set the district’s tax rate at about 0.056%, providing a levy of about $1.14 million. It’s a reduction from last year’s tax rate of 0.06%, but according to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, the district will receive about $327,000 more than was provided in last year’s budget. About $150,000 of that funding is set aside for a possible new repeater tower in Lake Havasu City.
County finance officials say expenditures for the district will be an estimated $820,000, with $866,000 carried over into 2022. Expansion of the TV District into Havasu can still happen, according to Finance Director Coral Loyd, if expenses remain lower than $800,000 for the district over the next year.
“We have a year’s worth of money saved, and the TV district can go another year as long as they don’t spend all of that $800,000,” said Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson. “We need a bigger contingency fund in the TV district, and we need sizable funding in the county’s contingency fund for disasters. But I don’t believe some members of the Board of Supervisors understand how many people in the county rely on the district to get their news and entertainment.”
The Television Improvement District was created in 1983 to serve residents of the county’s rural, mountainous regions, and provide those residents with TV reception that would otherwise be unavailable. The district is the only taxpayer-funded program of its kind in the U.S., according to previous statements by county officials, comprising almost two dozen repeater towers countywide to provide over-the-air television reception from Phoenix and Las Vegas. But the only tower currently serving the Havasu region is located on Goat Hill, north of Desert Hills. That tower has been enough to service some Havasu residents, but many more have had limited access – or none at all – to the TV district.
But the district was long underfunded, according to previous statements by Assistant Mohave County Manager Yvonne Orr. For decades, the district had barely enough funding to maintain its services, let alone expand. That changed with the 2020-21 budget, when tax rates for the district were raised from 0.04% to 0.06%. With almost $200,000 in additional funding this year, Orr announced plans in June for a new transmitter tower for the district in Havasu.
“I’ve been working with (Orr) to get service down in Havasu,” Johnson said. “This year they’ll have the funding to do it. If it’s not fully funded, then it can’t function – and there’s been talk in recent years of ending it. But I’m absolutely sure the will is there from the taxpayers to pay for it. And a lot more people recently have gone to the district for their TV, and done away with subscriber services.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors also voted unanimously on Monday to renew an ongoing partnership with Kingman-based communications company, WeComm, to broadcast television services through the Television Improvement District. County officials are expected to present a new contract for those services to the board of supervisors by December.
