Mohave County residents all pay the same tax for the county’s Television Improvement District, but not all residents are receiving the same service. And if that’s going to change, the county is going to have to increase the district’s budget in the near future.
The Mohave County Television Improvement District is the only one of its kind in the U.S. Since 1983, the county has operated almost two dozen radio transmitter towers throughout its most populated districts to provide low-cost television antenna service to households that would otherwise have none. When the district was first implemented, however, Mohave County’s population was about 60,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As of 2018, the county’s population has reached almost 210,000.
Although radio and microwave towers can transmit signals to areas of Kingman, Bullhead City and northern Lake Havasu City, many Mohave County residents receive no signal from the district at all.
County supervisors asked employees earlier this year to explore possible options for expanding service to underserved areas. According to a report given by Mohave County Assistant Manager Yvonne Orr, however, doing so will be neither cheap nor easy.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors last year approved a 0.02% increase to taxes to support the district, but according to officials, that tax was enough only to maintain the district’s existing system. If the district were to be expanded to serve additional communities throughout Mohave County, the board of supervisors would have to budget additional funding to the district.
“To improve service in underserved areas would require site acquisition, possible roadwork, power to the sites, FCC filing, the issuance of a microwave license, engineering studies, equipment and materials, a tower or pole, or a monthly rental fee if an existing site is available,” Orr said Monday at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meeting in Kingman.
“There are numerous unknowns when dealing with the various areas that are unserved,” Orr said. “Our estimation to get service to other areas of the county could range from $85,000 to $200,000 per location.”
According to WeComm representative Jack Trahan, some unserved areas of Mohave County may be easier to apply service to than others, with existing infrastructure.
“To serve unserved areas where people have to put up antennas of 30-to-40 feet, like South Lake Havasu City … we can take care of an area like that without a whole lot of work. But it will take some money to do that.”
According to Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix, however, the TV district doesn’t have the funding to expand its service as of this week.
“The TV District is underfunded to look at projects and increase its service areas,” Hendrix said. “If the board wanted to prioritize expanding service into certain areas, they would have to look at what that expansion might cost. The county would have to approve some level of funding to phase in these projects, or accomplish them in a short amount of time.”
