In Mohave County District 3 — the home district of Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward — Lake Havasu City Republican leader LaJuana Gillette says Republican officials were answering phone calls for an unexpected reason throughout much of Thursday.
“Our office has been getting calls from people all over Arizona,” Gillette said. “Someone put our phone number on Twitter, and said we were the people to call if anyone noticed any irregularities in voting procedures.”
According to Gillette, one of the most common complaints in this year’s voting process has included the use of permanent markers on ballots, rather than inkpens. State Republican officials are already exploring a potential lawsuit in those complaints.
“People were taking away voters’ pens and giving them Sharpies,” Gillette said. “The ink bleeds through and the ballot isn’t accepted.”
Gillette says the presidential election is the only election for which the Mohave County GOP has received complaints. In ballot items including as Proposition 207 or the Arizona District 4 Congressional race between Paul Gosar and Democratic challenger Delina DiSanto, Gillette could remember no complaint being given. Gosar won his reelection with about 68% of the vote in Mohave County. Gillette could not recall any complaint made by Republicans as to their ability to vote in that race.
“We had watchers at polls throughout Election Day in Mohave County,” Gillette said. “Democrats had poll watchers there as well. It was very civil.”
