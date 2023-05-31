Last Labor Day weekend, two alleged gang members were believed to have assaulted a patron at a Lake Havasu City bar. Nine months later, the suspects were arrested this Memorial Day weekend on charges related to that incident.

Lionel M. Cabrera-Duran, 35, and Keith A. Kuba, 38, were each taken into custody Sunday evening on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and promoting street gang activities. Police say that the two men were arrested in reference to a Sept. 5 incident in which they allegedly used stools at a local bar to assault another patron. Cabrera-Duran and Kuba are believed to be members of the Southern California-based Mongols motorcycle gang.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.