Police were called to a house party last weekend on Saratoga Avenue, with about 100 guests at the scene when officers were called to the location. But when police reportedly learned that several minors consumed alcohol at the location, that’s when the fun stopped.
On Sept. 3, officers were called at about 11 p.m. to the 3500 block of Saratoga Avenue in response to excessive noise. According to police, as many as 50 vehicles were parked along both sides of the street when officers arrived, with several people standing in front of the home with alcoholic beverages in their hands.
Officers spoke with Axel R. Gamez, 22, at the scene. According to the police report, Gamez was renting the home where the party had taken place.
Police say that Gamez agreed to end the party, and guests who had consumed alcohol were told to find designated drivers before leaving the scene. But as the crowd thinned, officers allegedly found a 16-year-old guest who admitted to consuming alcohol while inside the residence. Several other minors were found inside the home (ages between 16 and 18), who may also have consumed alcohol.
According to police, the home had also suffered damage during the party: Officers found an alcohol bottle that had been punched through a layer of drywall in the home’s bedroom.
Juveniles at the scene - including 19-year-old Havasu resident Johan A. Perea - were cited on charges of possession of alcohol by a minor. Perea was additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Gamez was ultimately charged with counts of disorderly conduct, furnishing liquor to a minor and criminal damage to property.
(3) comments
Definitely something is wrong when a 22 year old can rent a home for a party in a residential neighborhood. Time to up the fines for the homeowner who is allowing this to occur with zero concerns for the neighbors.
Good thing you were born old Fred!!
Yo, Fred didn’t you just write in another comment: “why are our elected officials getting involved in the free market and how property is used for its highest use today.” Which is it? “Time to up the fines” sounds like government involvement to me? [thumbdown][huh][ohmy][sad][unsure] Deaton
