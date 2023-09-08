Police were called to a house party last weekend on Saratoga Avenue, with about 100 guests at the scene when officers were called to the location. But when police reportedly learned that several minors consumed alcohol at the location, that’s when the fun stopped.

On Sept. 3, officers were called at about 11 p.m. to the 3500 block of Saratoga Avenue in response to excessive noise. According to police, as many as 50 vehicles were parked along both sides of the street when officers arrived, with several people standing in front of the home with alcoholic beverages in their hands.

Fred Bonner

Definitely something is wrong when a 22 year old can rent a home for a party in a residential neighborhood. Time to up the fines for the homeowner who is allowing this to occur with zero concerns for the neighbors.

Victor North

Good thing you were born old Fred!!

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Yo, Fred didn’t you just write in another comment: “why are our elected officials getting involved in the free market and how property is used for its highest use today.” Which is it? “Time to up the fines” sounds like government involvement to me? [thumbdown][huh][ohmy][sad][unsure] Deaton

