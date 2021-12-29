Two Lake Havasu City men were arrested on on drug charges on Dec. 22 after police officers made a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Jamaica Boulevard.
Lake Havasu City Police say Cameron Mackey, 30, and Jeremy Carney, 32, were arrested after they were pulled over around 10:30 p.m. Officers used a canine officer, Rocky, to perform an open-air sniff around the vehicle. According to a city press release, Rocky alerted officers to possible narcotics inside the vehicle.
A search of the car allegedly revealed approximately 400 suspected fentanyl pills, 5 grams of methamphetamines, $556 in cash, miscellaneous packaging materials and a loaded .22 caliber handgun. Police estimated the street value of the fentanyl pills at $4,000.
Mackey was charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, misconduct involving weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia. During his initial appearance he was held on a $10,000 bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Carney was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. During his initial appearance, he was released on his own recognizance pending a future court date.
