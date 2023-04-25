On April 20, a Lake Havasu City man allegedly gave a local homeless person money to buy drugs for him at a Birch Square location. Police say an altercation took place between the two men that evening when the supposed buyer returned with neither the money nor the drugs.
The incident took place at a motel on the 2100 block of Birch Square, where police say that suspect Desmond K. Gonsalves, 31, had been previously told not to return after an unrelated incident earlier this month. Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the location on April 20 when Gonsalves and Havasu resident Thomas G. Ward, 54, were reported to have been fighting in the location’s parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.