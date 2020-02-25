Two Lake Havasu City residents were arrested Thursday in a burglary investigation that began earlier this month.
Police were called to a Tema Drive residence Feb. 13 after receiving delayed reports of a burglary that took place one week earlier. According to the report, the homeowner entered his residence and found an acquaintance, identified as Oscar R. Velazquez, 30, inside. The homeowner confronted Velazquez, who said he had no place to stay.
According to the report, the homeowner allowed Velazquez to remain at his home until Feb. 12, when Velazquez allegedly stole a television set, two firearms and two pieces of jewelry from the residence. Also stolen were items of sports memorabilia, a pair of collectable knives, a coin collection and a collection of comic books, according to police. The victim allegedly provided officers with two pawn receipts found in a backpack at the residence, signed by Velazquez.
Employees at the pawn shop allegedly identified Velazquez when questioned by police, and confirmed that Velazquez pawned the victim’s belongings. Other of the victim’s belongings were not yet accounted for, police say, and the total value of the allegedly stolen items was more than $10,000.
Police say Velazquez’s girlfriend, identified as 24-year-old Hayley N. Thomas, was complicit in the alleged sale of the victim’s belongings. According to the report, Thomas was asked by Velazquez to pawn a ring belonging to the victim after the theft took place.
Police found Velazquez on Feb. 13, when he was detained in a traffic stop near the intersection of Jamaica Boulevard and Geronimo Drive. Thomas was identified as his passenger, and both were arrested at the scene.
Police allegedly searched the vehicle in search of the victim’s remaining stolen property. Instead, the report said, officers found items including syringes containing suspected heroin residue.
Thomas and Velazquez were booked into Lake Havasu City Jail, where officers allegedly learned that two more syringes were hidden in Thomas’ bra.
Velazquez has been charged with second degree burglary, trafficking stolen property, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas was charged with trafficking stolen property, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to introduce contraband to a prison facility.
