San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies reported the recovery of a car that was allegedly stolen in parker this weekend, and two suspects are now in custody.
Deputies stopped the vehicle Saturday afternoon in Big River, and driver Jesus Seber, 26, of Bouse, was taken into custody alongside passenger Tabitha Beardontwalk, 27, of Big River. According to San Bernardino County investigators, the vehicle’s occupants were later identified as suspects in the vehicle’s theft.
Seber and Beardontwalk were transported to the San Bernardino County West Valley Detention Center, and were each held on $25,000 bond, pending an initial court appearance. The alleged suspects have been charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and grand theft auto.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.