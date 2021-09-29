An alleged shoplifting incident led to the arrest of two Las Vegas residents last week, when they were allegedly found in possession of a stolen vehicle. According to deputies, however, motor vehicle theft may not be the worst of the charges they now face.
Deputies were called to a Fort Mohave department store on Thursday after receiving reports of a shoplifting in progress. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects – later identified as Tyler W. Reid, 26, and Karissa L. Barber, 32, were seen placing allegedly stolen items inside a toolbox to conceal them. Deputies say that Reid and Barber approached the store’s self-checkout counters with two shopping carts full of items containing items collectively valued at about $2,165. Reid allegedly began to push one of the carts out of the building before all of the merchandise was scanned.
Deputies intercepted Reid in the store’s parking lot, the report said, and asked him for identification. According the incident report, Reid reached behind him, and deputies allegedly recognized the handle of a firearm in his pocket. Deputies secured Reid’s hands and removed the weapon, which was later found to be a BB gun.
Shortly afterward, Barber was led from the store by employees, who allegedly said her card payment had been declined.
Reid and Barber were detained at the scene, and each was searched. Reid was allegedly found to be in possession of about 30 grams of methamphetamine. Both attempted to give false identification to deputies while they were detained, the report said.
A records check allegedly found that Reid and Barber’s vehicle was reported stolen out of Las Vegas. A search of the vehicle allegedly yielded multiple items of drug paraphernalia, prescription bottles, usable amounts of heroin and NARCAN, syringes and what appeared to be a homemade explosive device.
Personal items inside the vehicle allegedly led deputies to positively identify Barber and Reid, the report said. The suspects were each found to have felony convictions, and are prohibited under law from possessing a weapon.
Deputies also found a fraudulent check and personal identification of two unknown people during their search of the vehicle.
Barber and Reid have been charged with theft, shoplifting, motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to provide her true name to an officer, failure to mark explosives, and prescription drug possession.
Reid was additionally charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale. Barber was additionally charged with forgery, identity theft and obstructing a criminal investigation.
As of Tuesday, Reid and Barber remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $16,500 bond, each.
