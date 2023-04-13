Police arrested two Lake Havasu City men this week, following an alleged shooting incident that took place in front of their residence.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called at about 9:53 p.m. Wednesday to a home on the 2200 block of Fremont Drive, after receiving reports that one of the home’s occupants had fired his rifle into his air while standing in the home’s driveway.
According to city officials, responding officers arrived at the scene minutes after the incident took place, where two men were reportedly seen cleaning what may have been spent bullet casings at the location. Both men returned inside the home when officers arrived, the report said, despite officers requesting to speak with them. Police say that children were believed to have been present in the residence.
Havasu SWAT officers were called to the scene, and negotiated the suspects’ surrender to authorities. According to police, three juveniles exited the residence with two adult men, who have since been identified as Mario Baltazar, 35, and Daniel Monreal, 18.
Baltazar and Monreal were ultimately arrested and charged with counts including disorderly conduct with a woman and tampering with evidence.
After an initial court appearance, both men were held in custody on $10,000 bond and transferred to Mohave County Jail.
No injuries were reported as result of the reported shooting incident..
