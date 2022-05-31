Two Kingman residents were arrested Monday, after an alleged armed robbery in the area of Golden Valley.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the business on Sunday, where witnesses allegedly reported that a woman had attempted to conceal items in a bag without paying. The woman, later identified as 47-year-old Bridget P. Gardner, was reportedly accompanied by 41-year-old Adam Gregory Wells.
Officials say a store employee attempted to escort Wells and Gardner from the store. As they reached the front door, anti-theft detectors alerted employees to the possible theft of additional merchandise from the business.
Gardner and Wells allegedly refused to stop when asked by employees, and walked to their vehicle. Investigators say that an employee followed the pair, to take their license plate information – at which point Wells allegedly retrieved a shotgun from the vehicle and pointed it at the employee.
Both suspects then left the scene, and employees contacted the sheriff’s office.
Deputies later attempted to locate the vehicle, and traveled to known addresses for the two suspects, but were unsuccessful in locating the pair.
On Monday, Wells contacted detectives and arranged to come to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to answer questions about the incident. At the conclusion of Wells’ interview with detectives, he was charged with counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
Deputies later traveled to a Kingman residence known to be frequented by Gardner. Gardner was reportedly found in a recreational vehicle on the property. At the time of Gardner’s arrest, deputies say she was in possession of 0.5 grams of methamphetamine. Gardner was charged at the scene on counts of armed robbery, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Tuesday, both suspects remained in custody at Mohave County Jail.
