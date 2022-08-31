Two Lake Havasu City residents were arrested Tuesday night, after they were allegedly found to be transporting quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the area of Countryshire Avenue and London Bridge Road.

Kimberly Bem, 57, and Daniel Martinez, 33, were until this week the subjects of a months-long investigation into methamphetamine and fentanyl sales throughout the Havasu area. Officers intercepted a vehicle occupied by Bem and Martinez at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Countryshire Avenue and London Bridge Road,

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.