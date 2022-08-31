Two Lake Havasu City residents were arrested Tuesday night, after they were allegedly found to be transporting quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the area of Countryshire Avenue and London Bridge Road.
Kimberly Bem, 57, and Daniel Martinez, 33, were until this week the subjects of a months-long investigation into methamphetamine and fentanyl sales throughout the Havasu area. Officers intercepted a vehicle occupied by Bem and Martinez at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Countryshire Avenue and London Bridge Road,
A search of the suspects’ vehicle reportedly yielded 60 grams of methamphetamine in 15 individual bags, six grams of fentanyl pills and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Bem and Martinez were detained by officers as investigators obtained a warrant to search their property on the 4000 block of London Bridge Road. According to police, the results of that search showed more alleged evidence of drug sales.
Martinez has been charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bem was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of narcotics.
Bem and Martinez were transferred to Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond, after an initial court appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.