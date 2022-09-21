Two Lake Havasu City men were arrested in a traffic stop this weekend, where they were allegedly found to be in possession of 400 fentanyl pills and two large, fixed-blade knives.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the arrest concluded a weeks-long investigation into the possible sale of fentanyl throughout the city. At about 7:15 p.m. Monday, detectives conducted a traffic stop on alleged suspects Jeremiah Nichols, 34, and Michael Old, 54, in the area of Neptune Drive and North Palo Verde Boulevard.
A search of the men’s vehicle reportedly yielded 400 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia and the two knives.
Both suspects were charged with counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons misconduct. The two men were also wanted on felony warrants at the time of their arrests.
Nichols was also charged with one count of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, and Old was charged with one count of possession of narcotic drugs.
The suspects made initial court appearances this week. As of Wednesday, Nichols remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $34,000 bond. Old remained in custody on $14,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.