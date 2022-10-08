Two Lake Havasu City residents were arrested Thursday in a traffic stop that took place in Yucca. The pair were allegedly found in possession of items of drug paraphernalia, 210 grams of methamphetamine and 100 fentanyl pills.

According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Jennifer Springfield, 45, and Billy Ray Johnson, 55, were the subjects of an investigation into methamphetamine sales throughout Mohave County.

