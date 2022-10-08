Two Lake Havasu City residents were arrested Thursday in a traffic stop that took place in Yucca. The pair were allegedly found in possession of items of drug paraphernalia, 210 grams of methamphetamine and 100 fentanyl pills.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Jennifer Springfield, 45, and Billy Ray Johnson, 55, were the subjects of an investigation into methamphetamine sales throughout Mohave County.
On Wednesday, Havasu investigators stopped Springfield and Johnson in the Yucca area. A police K9 at the scene of the traffic stop reportedly detected illicit drugs in the couple’s vehicle. Springfield and Johnson were taken into custody, and later transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of possession of narcotic drugs and dangerous drugs for sale.
Johnson was also wanted at the time of his arrest on two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant.
As of Friday, Johnson remained in custody without bond, due to his felony warrants. Springfield remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Friday on $10,000 bond.
