Two adults were arrested on drug charges after Lake Havasu City police officers found multiple items of drug paraphernalia.
According to the report on June 12 officers were dispatched to SARA Park for an area check after a reporting party called in about a car waiting for a suspected drug deal. Police say when they arrived they made contact with the driver, Casey Jones, who told them that he and his friend Ashley Sugden were just talking. Police then say they noticed red tooter straws on the center console.
The report says that Jones and Sugden were arrested and searched which revealed that Sugden had more paraphernalia in her pocket. A search of the car also turned up more paraphernalia and cocaine.
Jones and Sugden were transported to LHCPD jail where Jones was charged with narcotic drug possession and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Sugden was charged with two counts of drug paraphernalia.
