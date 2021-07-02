What started out as a routine traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two individuals on felony drug charges.
According to the police report on May 8, a Havasu police officer pulled over a two door BMW for an expired registration. Police say when they approached the car, they saw a female and male (later identified as Zachery Garrett and Alexis Helbert) in the car. Both Garrett and Helbert told police that they didn’t have their licenses. The report says that the officer ran a records check, which returned an active warrant for Garrett.
The report says that Garrett was placed under arrest, and a search of his backpack revealed a syringe with dark brown substance thought to be heroin.
A further search showed that the backpack had a sunglass pouch with five more syringes, one with a dark brown substance and another with a clear white substance.
Police say they also searched the car, which revealed drug paraphernalia, including a tooter straw. Both Garrett and Helbert were arrested and transported to LHCPD Jail where Garrett was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and paraphernalia. Helbert was booked on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
