Two were arrested in Mohave Valley last week, after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly found them to be in possession of almost 120 fentanyl pills.
According to the sheriff’s office, patrol deputies encountered Mohave Valley resident Nathan J. Rubalcava, 32, and Gabrielle C. Arizaga, 30, of Bullhead City, walking in a Mohave Valley neighborhood at about 10:20 p.m. Friday. Deputies questioned the pair, and a records check reportedly showed a warrant for Arizaga’s arrest. Rubalcava was also identified as a known gang member, according to county officials.
When deputies searched Rubalcava, they allegedly found a plastic bag containing suspected fentanyl pills. Deputies called for backup, and both suspects were detained at the scene. Rubalcava allegedly admitted that the pills were fentanyl when questioned by deputies. According to deputies, Arizaga informed deputies that she was also in possession of fentanyl.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the pair were carrying a combined 118 fentanyl pills at the time of their encounter with deputies.
Both were arrested at the scene and booked into Mohave County Jail without incident. Rubalcava and Arizaga have both been charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
