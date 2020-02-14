Two Lake Havasu City residents were arrested Feb. 1 on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop.
According to the police report, 31-year-old Amber Springman was wanted on two warrants for her arrest when she was allegedly found driving in the area of North Lake Havasu Avenue and North Palo Verde Boulevard. Officers stopped Springman’s vehicle, and officers asked Springman and her passenger, identified as 41-year-old David J. Davenport, to exit.
Springman was arrested at the scene. Davenport, who police say was a suspect at large in a shoplifting incident, was also taken into custody.
Springman’s vehicle was towed from the scene, and an inventory search of the vehicle allegedly yielded plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine and suspected heroin, as well as three used syringes, two digital scales and pipe allegedly used to smoke methamphetamine.
Davenport and Springman were each charged with possession of dangerous drugs and narcotic drugs for sale, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
