Police were called to a McCulloch Boulevard shopping center last month after receiving reports of a man unconscious in the seat of his vehicle, accompanied by a female passenger.
On April 20, officers allegedly found Ryan J. Betz, 33, and Jessica E. Reed, 32, in their vehicle at the scene. According to the police report, Reed exited the vehicle upon officers’ arrival while Betz appeared to rummage inside. Both agreed to speak with police.
A search of Reed’s purse allegedly yielded a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue. Officers initially intended to cite and release Reed on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, the report said – until officers saw a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine on the pavement, beneath the driver’s side of the vehicle.
According to police, the bag appeared to be clean, and may not have been in the location for very long. When asked, Reed allegedly said the bag belonged to Betz.
Betz allegedly told police that he was unaware of where the bag came from, or who its owner may be.
According to the report, both were taken into custody at the scene. A search of Reed’s pockets allegedly showed her to be in possession of a small container of additional methamphetamine. During a search of the vehicle itself, officers found a second purse containing a syringe filled with suspected heroin.
Betz and Reed were charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reed was additionally charged with possession of narcotics.
— Today’s News-Herald
