Two were arrested last Thursday when police say they attempted to steal a trailer from an Outpost Drive address.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the address after receiving reports of the alleged theft in progress. According to the reporting party, the property owner was deceased and the property owner’s son had given no permission for anyone to be there. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Melissa C. Ortner, 36, of Menifee, California, and Kenneth Quesada, 41, of Nogales, attempting to hitch the trailer to their truck at the property.
According to the report, Quesada told police he was a truck driver, contracted to transport the trailer by a third party. He allegedly said he was unaware that he didn’t have a right to take it. Ortner allegedly said they were asked to retrieve the trailer by a third party. Neither Quesada nor Ortner appeared to agree on how much money they were offered to do so, the report said.
A search of Quesada’s vehicle allegedly yielded quantities of methamphetamines, cash, drug paraphernalia and a pistol. Quesada was identified by officers as a convicted felon.
Quesada and Ortner were each charged with felony counts of theft, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools. Quesada was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
As of Wednesday, each remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.