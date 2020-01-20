Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to an Acoma Boulevard grocery store Jan. 5 after receiving reports that two men attempted to pay for a taxi ride to Phoenix with a Lyft stolen account.
According to the police report, the reporting party was a Lyft driver who had been asked to transport two men from the grocery store to Phoenix.
According to the driver’s alleged statement, the men smelled like marijuana when he arrived to pick them up that morning.
Anthony L. Mendez, 19, of Wickenberg; and Emmanuel Becerra, 21, of Litchfield Park, allegedly attempted to pay for the ride through Lyft account without the permission of the account’s owner. When the driver threatened to contact police, Mendez and Becerra allegedly exited the vehicle and fled down South Acoma Boulevard. Officers arrived in the neighborhood and canvased the area, soon finding Mendez and Becerra in the nearby grocery store.
According to the report, both men appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while speaking with officers.
Mendez and Becerra were searched at the scene, and Becerra was allegedly found to be in possession of plastic bags containing suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine. Becerra was also found to be in possession of a loaded syringe, an unidentified pill and other items of drug paraphernalia.
Mendez was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia. Both men were transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
Mendez was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of drug paraphernalia. Becerra was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.