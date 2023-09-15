A Los Angeles husband and wife were charged last month after they allegedly used a stolen credit card number to rent a personal watercraft in Lake Havasu City. One has since pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of rendering a false statement to law enforcement.

Lesly Mendoza, 25, was arrested Aug. 19 on charges of fraud, fraudulent use of a credit card and giving a false statement to Lake Havasu City Police officers. Her husband, Douglas O. Mendoza, was also arrested on charges of giving false statements of his own, after his wife reportedly used a victim’s credit card information without permission to rent a boat in Lake Havasu City.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.